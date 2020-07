July 9 (Reuters) - Trean Insurance Group Inc:

* TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC SEES IPO OF 10.7 MILLION SHARES PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $13 AND $15 PER SHARE – SEC FILING

* TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC - CO OFFERING 7.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* TREAN INSURANCE GROUP INC - SELLING STOCKHOLDERS ARE OFFERING AN ADDITIONAL 3.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK Source: (bit.ly/38KkJAP)