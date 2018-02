Feb 15 (Reuters) - Treasure ASA:

* ‍TREASURE ASA- RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017​

* QTRLY NET LOSS OF USD 137,5 MILLION, FOLLOWING IMPAIRMENT OF STAKE IN HYUNDAI GLOVIS

* QTRLY NAV PER SHARE AT THE END OF THE QUARTER 21,4 NOK‍​