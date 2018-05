Treasury Metals Inc:

* TREASURY METALS ACHIEVES KEY FEDERAL PERMITTING MILESTONE AND PROVIDES PFS UPDATE

* TREASURY METALS INC - CO FORMALLY SUBMITTED RESPONSES TO INFORMATION REQUESTS ALONG WITH A REVISED ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT

* TREASURY METALS INC - CEAA CONFIRMED EIS MEETS COMPLETENESS REQUIREMENTS TO MOVE ONTO TECHNICAL REVIEW OF DOCUMENTATION