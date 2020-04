BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates Says To Consider Demerger Of Penfolds

April 8 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* TO CONSIDER A DEMERGER OF PENFOLDS AND ACCELERATE ITS SEPARATE FOCUS ON LUXURY VERSUS COMMERCIAL

* POTENTIAL DEMERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2021

* IF POTENTIAL DEMERGER IMPLEMENTED, TWE SHAREHOLDERS WOULD OWN A SHARE IN PENFOLDS AND IN NEW TWE PROPORTIONAL TO EXISTING HOLDINGS

* IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED POTENTIAL DEMERGER WOULD CREATE NEW TOP ASX 50-100 CO LISTED ON AUSTRALIAN EXCHANGE FOR PENFOLDS

* IF DECISION IS MADE TO PROCEED, POTENTIAL DEMERGER EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2021

* AT 31 MARCH 2020 TWE’S LIQUIDITY, COMPRISING CASH AND UNDRAWN COMMITTED DEBT FACILITIES, WAS ABOUT $1.1 BILLION

* CERTAIN PARTS OF BUSINESS HAVE BEEN, OR ARE EXPECTED TO BE, IMPACTED DUE TO INCREASING GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS

* IN CHINA TWE’S STAFF HAVE RECENTLY RETURNED TO WORKING IN OFFICE, AS HAVE MOST OF ITS PARTNERSHIP NETWORK

* SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION IN EACH GEOGRAPHY, NO MATERIAL INTERRUPTIONS HAVING BEEN EXPERIENCED THUS FAR

* CERTAIN PARTS OF TWE'S BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED DUE TO GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS Source text reut.rs/2RjV6PU Further company coverage: