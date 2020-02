BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates Sees FY20 Reported EBITS Growth Of About 5% To 10%

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* SHOULD THERE BE A SUSTAINED MATERIAL IMPACT ON CONSUMPTION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, THIS WOULD IMPACT F20 EARNINGS

* EXPECTS F20 REPORTED EBITS GROWTH OF ABOUT 5% TO 10%

* CURRENT CHALLENGING CONDITIONS IN U.S. WINE MARKET EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH REMAINDER OF YEAR

* AT THIS STAGE IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF RECENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* EARLY ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRST HALF RESULTS REFLECTS FACT THAT WE SLIGHTLY MISSED OUR 1H20 EBITS VS OUR OWN EXPECTATIONS

* CONFIDENT WE WILL RE-GAIN MOMENTUM UNDER NEW AMERICAS REGIONAL LEADERSHIP TEAM