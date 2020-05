BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates Served With Class Action

May 1 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* SERVED WITH A GROUP PROCEEDING FILED AGAINST TWE IN SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA.

* DENIES ANY & ALL ALLEGATIONS OF WRONGDOING & INTENDS TO DEFEND FURTHER PROCEEDING

* PROCEEDING FILED BY MAURICE BLACKBURN, AND IS SEPARATE TO PROCEEDING FILED BY SLATER+GORDON

* STATEMENT OF CLAIM INCLUDES ALLEGATIONS OF CONTRAVENTIONS OF CORPORATIONS ACT IN RELATION TO CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE, AMONG OTHERS