BRIEF-Treasury Wine Estates Updates On FY20 Earnings Forecast

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates Ltd:

* NO LONGER BELIEVES THAT IT WILL ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE FOR F20 REPORTED EBITS GROWTH OF BETWEEN 5% AND 10%.

* TWE’S STAFF HAVE NOT YET RETURNED TO OFFICE AND CONTINUE TO WORK FROM HOME

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY IMPACT PERFORMANCE IN MARKETS OUTSIDE CHINA, BUT THIS IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT

* SHOULD IMPACTS OF COVID-19 BE RESOLVED IN FY20, DOES NOT EXPECT FY21 PLANS TO BE IMPACTED

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACT ON CONSUMPTION EXPECTED TO BE SUSTAINED TO AT LEAST THROUGH MARCH

* STAFF DISRUPTIONS ALSO BEING EXPERIENCED BY CO'S PARTNERSHIP NETWORK, INCLUDING WHOLESALERS, RETAILERS AND LOGISTICS PROVIDERS.