March 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* TREATMENT WITH GILEAD’S VESATOLIMOD IS EVALUATED FOR SAFETY AND VIROLOGIC AND IMMUNOLOGIC RESPONSE VERSUS PLACEBO IN PHASE 1B HIV FUNCTIONAL CURE STUDY

* GILEAD - RESULTS SUPPORT FURTHER EVALUATION OF VESATOLIMOD AS PART OF INVESTIGATIONAL CURATIVE REGIMENS AIMED AT ACHIEVING ART-FREE HIV CONTROL