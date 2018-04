April 5 (Reuters) - Treatt PLC:

* ‍REVENUE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018 UP BY APPROXIMATELY 11% YOY

* ‍THERE WILL BE A SMALL NEGATIVE NET FX IMPACT ON H1 2018 RESULTS OF APPROXIMATELY £0.2M.​

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS WILL BE IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)