BRIEF-Treatt Says Trading Remains In Line With Its Expectations For FY Ending Sept 30

* HALF YEAR/INTERIM REPORT

* COVID-19 HAS HAD NO ADVERSE IMPACT ON TRADING PERFORMANCE TO DATE

* HY REVENUE £53.6M VERSUS £56.6M

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS £6.1M VERSUS £6.2M

* HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 1.84P

* UK SITE RELOCATION WELL UNDERWAY, MOVE DELAYED UNTIL 2021 DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* GROUP IS TRADING WELL AND IS ENCOURAGED BY LEVEL OF ITS ORDER BOOK AND CURRENT DEMAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS

* AT THIS TIME TRADING REMAINS IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020