Oct 2 (Reuters) - TREATT PLC:

* “CONFIRM THAT GROUP HAS CONTINUED TO PERFORM STRONGLY IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR”

* "BOARD EXPECTS TO REPORT PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 COMFORTABLY IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATION"