Tredegar Corp:

* TREDEGAR REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NET SALES $93.2 MILLION VERSUS $86.4 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT PRODUCT TRANSITION AFTER 2018 IN PERSONAL CARE COMPONENT OF PE FILMS

* TREDEGAR-ESTIMATES PRODUCT TRANSITION IN PERSONAL CARE COMPONENT OF PE FILMS WILL ADVERSELY IMPACT FY SALES OF UNIT BY $70 MILLION SOMETIME AFTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: