Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tree Island Steel Ltd

* Tree Island Steel Ltd announces q3 2017 results

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly ‍revenues increased by 2.8% to $55.6 million​

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly ‍volumes of 42,871 tons were in line with same period last year​

* Tree Island Steel Ltd qtrly ‍loss per share $0.07​