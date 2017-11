Nov 2 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse Foods Inc. announces $400 million share repurchase authorization

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍new share repurchase program represents approximately 10 pct of company’s shares outstanding​

* Treehouse - ‍plans to implement 10b5-1 program in order to repurchase shares required to offset dilutive impact on earnings from equity-based compensation​