BRIEF-Treehouse Foods Announces Plans To Close Facility In Visalia, Calif.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc:

* TREEHOUSE FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO CLOSE FACILITY IN VISALIA, CALIF.

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO CLOSE ITS FACILITY IN VISALIA, CALIFORNIA BY END OF Q1 OF 2019

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - CLOSURE OF FACILITY IN VISALIA WILL AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 294 EMPLOYEES

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - COSTS TO CLOSE VISALIA FACILITY EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $21 MILLION, OF WHICH APPROXIMATELY $8 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN CASH

* TREEHOUSE FOODS INC - EXPECTS CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE INCURRED IN 2018 REALTED TO THE CLOSING