BRIEF-Treehouse Foods reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
November 2, 2017 / 12:07 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Treehouse Foods reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse Foods, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 results, revises full year guidance and announces a $400 million share repurchase

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.52 billion

* Lowers FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $2.70 to $2.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowers Q4 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.91 to $1.01

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.50

* Treehouse Foods Inc - ‍Announces $400 million share repurchase authorization representing approximately 10% of shares outstanding​

* ‍Treehouse announces $400 million share repurchase authorization representing approximately 10% of shares outstanding​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Treehouse Foods - On track for phase 1 of 2020 restructuring program, consists of closure of two manufacturing facilities and downsizing of another​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

