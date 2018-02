Feb 22 (Reuters) - Trek 2000 International Ltd:

* ‍FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE​ $6.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.1 MILLION

* FY ‍REVENUE $112.6 MILLION, DOWN 32.1 PERCENT

* ‍RECOMMENDS A FIRST AND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1 SINGAPORE CENT PER SHARE​