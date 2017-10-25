BRIEF-Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold combines to create Equinox Gold

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Anfield Gold Corp

* Trek Mining, NewCastle Gold and Anfield Gold announce business combination to create Equinox Gold

* Says ‍combined entity intends to operate under name Equinox Gold corp and expects to trade on TSX venture exchange under ticker symbol “EQX”​

* Says ‍shareholders of Trek Mining and NewCastle Gold will each own 44% of Equinox Gold, with Anfield Gold shareholders owning 12%​

* Says ‍Ross Beaty will join as chairman for Equinox Gold and invest about $20 million, owning about 11% of Equinox Gold after transaction close​