March 31 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB:

* TRELLEBORG COMMENTS THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* ORGANIC SALES FOR TRELLEBORG FOR Q1 2020 HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC, PARTICULARLY DURING LATTER PART OF QUARTER

* INITIATED MEASURES TO OFFSET DEVELOPMENT, ENTAILING EARNINGS TREND AND CASH FLOW HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY STABLE DESPITE DOWNTURN IN SALES

* IT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE LEVEL OF INCOME LOSS OR OTHER DIRECT AND INDIRECT EFFECTS ON BUSINESS