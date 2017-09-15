BRIEF-Trelleborg proposes Hans Biorck as new chairman 2018

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab

* Trelleborg ab says sören mellstig, has after ten years as a board member, including five years as its chairman, declared that he is not available for re-election

* Trelleborg ab says nomination committee has therefore today decided to propose to annual general meeting 2018, election of current director, hans biörck, as new chairman

* Hans Biörck has been a Director of the Board of Trelleborg since 2009. He has in recent years devoted his time to directorships and is Chairman of Skanska AB