BRIEF-Trelleborg Q1 core profit narrowly tops forecast, sees stable Q2 demand

April 25 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB:

* Q1 NET SALES ROSE 3 PERCENT TO SEK 8,577 M (8,298).

* Q1 EBIT, EXCLUDING ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY, ROSE 12 PERCENT TO SEK 1,291 M (1,154)

* Q2 DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO BE ON A PAR WITH Q1 OF 2018, ADJUSTED FOR SEASONAL VARIATIONS.

* REUTERS POLL: TRELLEBORG Q1 NET SALES WERE SEEN AT SEK 8,634 MILLION, ADJUSTED. EBIT AT SEK 1,276 MILLION

* Q1 ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 4 PERCENT

* SAYS GROUP’S ORGANIC PERFORMANCE WAS DAMPENED BY CONTINUED CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS FOR SOME OF OUR PROJECT BUSINESSES AND UNUSUALLY HARSH WINTER CONDITIONS, WHICH IMPACTED PARTS OF OUR OPERATIONS

* SAYS MARKET SITUATION IN OUR OFFSHORE OIL & GAS BUSINESS REMAINED CHALLENGING DURING QUARTER,HOWEVER, ASSESSMENT IS THAT A SLIGHT INCREASE IN MARKET ACTIVITY WILL LEAD TO IMPROVEMENTS IN LATTER PART OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)