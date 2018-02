BRIEF-Trelleborg Q4 core profit just tops forecast, sees flat demand in Q1 vs Q4​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Trelleborg Ab:

* Q4 ‍NET SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017 ROSE 4 PERCENT TO SEK 7,708 M (7,434).​

* Q4 ‍ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 7 PERCENT. EXCLUDING PROJECT DELIVERIES, CORRESPONDING INCREASE WAS 9 PERCENT.​

* SAYS ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A CASH DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.50 PER SHARE​

* Q4 ‍EBIT, EXCLUDING ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY, ROSE 10 PERCENT TO SEK 928 M (841)​

* SAYS ‍THIS WAS EQUIVALENT TO AN EBIT MARGIN OF 12.0 PERCENT (11.3).​

* Q1 MARKET OUTLOOK: ‍DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO BE ON A PAR WITH Q4 OF 2017, ADJUSTED FOR SEASONAL VARIATIONS.​

* REUTERS POLL: TRELLEBORG Q4 ADJUSTED EBIT WAS SEEN AT SEK 901 MILLION, SALES AT SEK 7,571 MILLION, DIVIDEND AT 4.57 SEK/SHARE

* SAYS ‍OUR DELIVERIES TO AEROSPACE INDUSTRY REMAINED HEALTHY, ALTHOUGH WE OBSERVED INDICATIONS OF BOTTLENECKS IN SUB-SUPPLIER STAGE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* SAYS ‍WE DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY IMPROVEMENT IN NEAR FUTURE FOR PARTS OF OUR OIL & GAS OPERATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)