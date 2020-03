March 24 (Reuters) - Trellidor Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: TRL - COVID-19 UPDATE AND POSTPONEMENT OF THE PAYMENT OF THE CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* TRELLIDOR HOLDINGS LTD - RESOLVED TO POSTPONE PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND UNTIL RELEASE OF ITS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* TRELLIDOR - DECISION ON DIVIDEND REMAINS SUBJECT TO FURTHER REVIEW BASED ON A CONTINUED ASSESSMENT OF ALL RELEVANT CONSIDERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: