BRIEF-Trematon Capital Investments Sees HY HEPS Down 150 Pct

April 13 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital Investments Ltd :

* HEPS FOR SIX MONTHS TO FEB 28 WILL DECREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 150% FROM PREVIOUS COMPARABLE INTERIM PERIOD

* HY INTRINSIC NET ASSET VALUE EXPECTED TO RISE BY ABOUT 24% TO 446 CENTS PER SHARE FROM 361 CENTS PER SHARE

* DECREASE IN HEADLINE EARNINGS IS MAINLY DUE TO EXPENSES RELATED TO TAKE-ON AND REFURBISHMENT OF PROPERTIES

* HY BOOK NET ASSET VALUE IS EXPECTED TO RISE BY ABOUT 30% TO 389 CENTS PER SHARE FROM 299 CENTS PER SHARE