Oct 20 (Reuters) - Trematon Capital:

* ‍FY HEPS TO BE BETWEEN 20.2 CENTS AND 20.4 CENTS, WHICH IS BETWEEN 1088.2% AND 1100.0% HIGHER THAN A YEAR EARLIER​

* TREMATON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS - FY ‍NAVPER SHARE SEEN BETWEEN 390-392 CENTS, WHICH IS BETWEEN 52.9-53.7% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS COMPARABLE PERIOD‘S 255 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)