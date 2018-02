Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tremont Mortgage Trust:

* TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST ENTERS $100 MILLION MASTER REPURCHASE FACILITY WITH CITIBANK, N.A.

* TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST - WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY HAS ENTERED AN AGREEMENT FOR A $100 MILLION MASTER REPURCHASE FACILITY WITH CITIBANK, N.A.

* TREMONT MORTGAGE TRUST - FACILITY HAS A THREE YEAR TERM AND PERMITS ADVANCEMENT OF UP TO 75% OF A WHOLE LOAN AMOUNT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: