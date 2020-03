BRIEF-Trencor Declares A Gross Cash Dividend Of 185 Cents Per Share For FY Ended 31 Dec 2019

March 31 (Reuters) - Trencor Ltd:

* JSE: TRE - REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION

* TRENCOR LTD - DECLARED A GROSS CASH DIVIDEND OF 185 CENTS PER SHARE IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* TRENCOR LTD - SHUTDOWN PERIOD IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON TRENCOR’S GOING CONCERN STATUS

* TRENCOR LTD - HEADLINE LOSS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 AMOUNTED TO 14 CENTS PER SHARE