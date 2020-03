March 5 (Reuters) -

* RESEARCHER TRENDFORCE SAYS AS COVID-19 OUTBREAK DISRUPTS 1H20 SMARTPHONE PRODUCTION, 2020 PRODUCTION PROJECTED TO DECLINE 3.5%

* RESEARCHER TRENDFORCE SAYS 1Q20 GLOBAL SMARTPHONE PRODUCTION FALLS BY 13.3% YOY DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* TRENDFORCE SAYS UNDER THE VIRUS OUTBREAK’S INFLUENCE, 2020 5G SMARTPHONE PRODUCTION FORECAST ADJUSTED TO 200 MILLION UNITS Source text : bit.ly/2vHFoq5