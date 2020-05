May 14 (Reuters) - Trendlines Group Ltd:

* CANNOT ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES’ VALUATIONS & CONCORDANT IMPACT UPON TRENDLINES

* SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON LIQUIDITY THROUGH END OF FY 2021 & BEYOND

* NONE OF CO'S STAFFS IN CHINA, SINGAPORE OR ISRAEL INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS AS OF 14 MAY