April 12 (Reuters) - Trent Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ABOUT CO SHUTTING 20 STAR DAILY STORES

* SAYS NEWS DOES NOT PERTAIN TO ANY STORES OPERATED BY CO

* NEWS PERTAINS TO TRENT HYPERMARKET CO'S JV; TRENT HYPERMARKET HAS TRANSITIONED OUT OF OR CONSOLIDATED ITS STAR DAILY STORES