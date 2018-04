April 12 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED Q1 PRODUCTION OF 99 MILLION PAYABLE POUNDS OF ZINC

* PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED

* PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED Q1 PRODUCTION OF 12.3 MILLION PAYABLE POUNDS OF LEAD VERSUS. 10 MILLION LAST YEAR

* PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED Q1 PRODUCTION OF 336,927 PAYABLE OUNCES OF SILVER VERSUS 345,661 OUNCES LAST YEAR