BRIEF-Trevali Mining Reports ‍Preliminary Q4 Zinc Production Of 104.8-Mln Payable Lbs​

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 ZINC PRODUCTION OF 104.8-MILLION PAYABLE LBS​

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍PRELIMINARY Q4 PRODUCTION OF 13.5-MILLION LBS PAYABLE LEAD AND 396,899 OZ PAYABLE SILVER​

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED BETWEEN 400 AND 427 MILLION POUNDS OF PAYABLE ZINC​

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED BETWEEN 43.8 AND 46.0 MILLION POUNDS OF PAYABLE LEAD​

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS ESTIMATED BETWEEN 1.4 AND 1.47 MILLION OUNCES OF PAYABLE SILVER​

* TREVALI MINING CORP - ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $74 MILLION​