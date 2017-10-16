BRIEF-Trevali Mining says sees 52-57 mln pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp-

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate from Santander mine​ for ‍2017

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees ‍700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver from Santander mine for 2017​

* Trevali Mining Corp - sees production of ‍12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate for Santander mine​ in 2017

* ‍Trevali Mining Corp - 2017 production guidance estimate for Caribou mine has been revised to 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 58.4 million payable lbs of zinc​

* Trevali Mining Corp - ‍consolidated Q3 preliminary production of 12.5 million payable lbs. Of lead and 433,442 payable ounces of silver​