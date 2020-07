July 3 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* TREVALI PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 CASES AT SANTANDER

* ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 26 THAT 19 WORKERS AT SANTANDER MINE IN PERU TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* OPERATIONS AT SANTANDER WERE SUSPENDED AND ALL 298 WORKERS ON SITE WERE SAFELY QUARANTINED AND UNDERWENT FURTHER TESTING

* ‍THREE INDIVIDUALS CURRENTLY DISPLAYING MILD SYMPTOMS WHILE ALL OTHER WORKERS ARE PRESENTLY ASYMPTOMATIC; OPERATIONS REMAIN SUSPENDED​