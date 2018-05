May 10 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* TREVALI REPORTS Q1-2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* REVENUES OF $115 MILLION FOR QUARTER, UP 187% FROM $40 MILLION FOR Q1-2017

* TREVALI MINING-QTRLY CONSOLIDATED ZINC PRODUCTION OF 98.7 MILLION PAYABLE POUNDS,LEAD PRODUCTION OF 12.3 MILLION PAYABLE POUNDS, 336,927 PAYABLE OUNCES OF SILVER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: