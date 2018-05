BRIEF-Trevali To Increase Interest In Rosh Pinah Mine

May 1 (Reuters) - Trevali Mining Corp:

* TREVALI TO INCREASE INTEREST IN ROSH PINAH MINE

* TREVALI MINING - UNIT ROSH PINAH ZINC IN NAMIBIA TO UNDERTAKE PARTIAL SHARE BUY-BACK OF ISSUED RPZC SHARES UNDER DEALS WITH NAMIBIAN SHAREHOLDERS

* TREVALI MINING CORP - RPZC WILL ACQUIRE ISSUED SHARES TENDERED UNDER AGREEMENTS FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT NAD291 MILLION

* TREVALI MINING - AFTER CANCELLATION OF TENDERED SHARES, CO’S EFFECTIVE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP IN RPZC TO INCREASE FROM ABOUT 80 PERCENT TO ABOUT 90 PERCENT

* TREVALI MINING - ROSH PINAH REMAINS ON-TRACK FOR ITS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 105-115 MILLION POUNDS OF PAYABLE ZINC, 5.7-6.0 MILLION POUNDS PAYABLE LEAD