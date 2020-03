March 5 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA ANNOUNCES FDA HAS SET PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 7, 2020 FOR OLICERIDINE

* TREVENA INC - IN ACKNOWLEDGEMENT LETTER, FDA STATED RESUBMISSION IS A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO AGENCY'S ACTION LETTER DATED NOV. 2, 2018