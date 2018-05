May 1 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* TREVENA INC. AND JIANGSU NHWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD ANNOUNCE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR OLICERIDINE IN CHINA

* TREVENA INC - TREVENA TO RECEIVE UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES

* TREVENA INC - NHWA GRANTED A LICENSE TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE, AND COMMERCIALIZE OLICERIDINE IN CHINA

* TREVENA INC - TREVENA EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NEAR-TERM PAYMENTS OF $5.5 MILLION