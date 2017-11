Nov 7 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc-

* Trevena reports third quarter 2017 financial results and announces new positive clinical trial data

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trevena Inc - ‍expects to be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements for at least twelve months​