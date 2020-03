BRIEF-Trevena Pauses Enrollment In Proof-Of-Concept Clinical Trials For Trv250 And Trv734

March 26 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA - ON MARCH 26, ANNOUNCED THAT ENROLLMENT HAS BEEN PAUSED IN PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TRV250 AND TRV734

* TREVENA - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE WITH RESPECT TO TIMING OF TOP LINE DATA FOR TRV250 AND TRV734

* TREVENA - WILL ISSUE FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING CLINICAL TRIALS AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR TRV250 AND TRV734

* TREVENA - ANNOUNCED THE U.S. FDA REVIEW OF THE RESUBMISSION OF NDA FOR OLICERIDINE IS ONGOING

* TREVENA - EXPECTS THE FDA’S PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF THE FDA’S REVIEW OF THE NDA FOR OLICERIDINE TO REMAIN AUGUST 7, 2020

* TREVENA - COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD MATERIALLY AFFECT OPERATIONS, INCLUDING AT HEADQUARTERS IN PENNSYLVANIA AND AT CLINICAL TRIAL SITES

* TREVENA - CLINICAL SITE INITIATION AND PATIENT ENROLLMENT MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO PRIORITIZATION OF HOSPITAL RESOURCES TOWARD THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC