March 12 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* UPDATED GUIDANCE ON EXTENDED CASH RUNWAY, FUNDING OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2021

* PDUFA DATE OF AUGUST 7, 2020 FOR IV OLICERIDINE; FDA CONSIDERS NDA RESUBMISSION COMPLETE

* INITIATED PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDIES FOR ACUTE MIGRAINE (TRV250) AND OPIOID USE DISORDER (TRV734)

* ANNOUNCES NIH COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE TRV045 FOR EPILEPSY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: