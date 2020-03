March 4 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA- ON MAR 3, CO GOT APPROVAL FROM LISTING QUALIFICATIONS DEPARTMENT OF NASDAQ TO TRANSFER LISTING OF CO’S STOCK TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET

* TREVENA- COMMON STOCK WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET EFFECTIVE AS OF MAR 4, 2020, AND WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE UNDER THE SYMBOL “TRVN.” Source text: (bit.ly/2PMmO72) Further company coverage: