April 20 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc:

* TREVENA INC - ON APRIL 17 RECEIVED NOTICE FROM LISTING QUALIFICATIONS DEPARTMENT OF NASDAQ

* TREVENA - NOTICE SAYS 180-DAY GRACE PERIOD TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH MINIMUM BID PRICE REQUIREMENT EXTENDED DUE TO GLOBAL MARKET IMPACT CAUSED BY COVID-19 Source: bit.ly/2XMothT Further company coverage: