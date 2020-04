April 15 (Reuters) - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA :

* FY GROUP PRELIM NET FINANCIAL DEBT EUR 732 MILLION

* CONFIRMS VALIDITY OF INDUSTRIAL PLAN AND POSSIBLE ACHIEVEMENT OF OBJECTIVES PROVIDED FOR IN CONSIDERED TIMING (2019-2022)

* DIFFERENCIES IN RESPECT OF ESTIMATES CONTAINED IN INDUSTRIAL PLAN ARE WITHIN THE RANGES PROVIDED