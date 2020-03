BRIEF-Trevi Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Financial Results And Corporate Update

March 16 (Reuters) - Trevi Therapeutics Inc:

* TREVI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* TREVI THERAPEUTICS INC - ENROLLMENT IN PRISM STUDY PROGRESSING - SAMPLE SIZE RE-ESTIMATION PLANNED FOR MID-2020

* TREVI THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA IN BOTH PN AND IPF-COUGH TRIALS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TREVI THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH POSITION OF $57.3 MILLION EXPECTED TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q3 OF 2021