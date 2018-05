May 7 (Reuters) - Trex Company Inc:

* Q1 SALES $171 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $172.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 SALES UP 21 PERCENT

* COMPANY DECLARES 2-FOR-1 STOCK SPLIT

* Q2 SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE 21%, WITH ORGANIC GROWTH OF 10%

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $649.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: