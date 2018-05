May 15 (Reuters) - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp :

* TREZ CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* TREZ CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* TREZ CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP - IN Q1 OF 2018, BOARD MADE DECISION TO SUSPEND REGULAR MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: