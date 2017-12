Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tri-Continental Corp:

* TRI-CONTINENTAL CORP - UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED EDWARD J. BOUDREAU AND GEORGE S. BATEJAN TO CORPORATION‘S BOARD

* TRI-CONTINENTAL CORP - SERVICE WITH BOARD WILL COMMENCE ON JANUARY 1, 2018, AT WHICH TIME BOUDREAU WILL ALSO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD