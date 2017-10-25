FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results
October 25, 2017 / 10:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Tri Pointe Group, Inc. reports 2017 third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tri Pointe Group Inc

* Tri Pointe Group, Inc. Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $648.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $707.6 million

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍backlog units at quarter end of 2,265 homes compared to 1,711, an increase of 32%​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in a range of 21.0% to 22.0% for Q4​

* Qtrly new home orders of 1,268, an increase of 36% from Q3 2016 ​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍anticipates its homebuilding gross margin percentage in a range of 20.0% to 21.0% for full year​

* Tri Pointe Group Inc - ‍expects its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be in range of 7.6% to 7.8% for Q4 and 10.2% to 10.4% for FY

* Tri Pointe Group - ‍anticipates delivering about 75% to 80% of its 2,265 units in backlog as of September 30, 2017 for Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

