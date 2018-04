BRIEF-TRI Pointe Group Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.28

April 25 (Reuters) - TRI Pointe Group Inc:

* TRI POINTE GROUP, INC. REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 REVENUE $582.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $551.3 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES ITS HOMEBUILDING GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF 21.0% TO 21.5% FOR Q2

* UPDATING ITS HOMEBUILDING GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF 21.0% TO 21.5%

* BACKLOG UNITS AT QUARTER END OF 2,143 HOMES COMPARED TO 1,734, HOMES , AN INCREASE OF 24% FROM Q1 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $551.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S